Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
LONDON, March 23 Britain's plan to trigger Brexit talks on March 29 will not be delayed by an attack on parliament which left four people dead, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.