FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three injured in knife attack 'terror incident' in London metro
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 5, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Three injured in knife attack 'terror incident' in London metro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A man with a knife stabbed another in an east London metro station on Saturday, reportedly screaming ‘this is for Syria’, before police used a stun gun on the attacker and detained him.

“We are treating this as a terrorist incident,” Richard Walton, who leads the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said in a statement.

Police were called on Saturday evening to reports of a number of people stabbed at the station and a man threatening other people with a knife. One man was seriously injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said.

London’s Evening Standard newspaper said the attacker had screamed “this is for Syria”. A police spokesman declined to comment on the report about Syria. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.