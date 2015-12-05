Three injured in knife attack 'terror incident' in London metro

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A man with a knife stabbed another in an east London metro station on Saturday, reportedly screaming ‘this is for Syria’, before police used a stun gun on the attacker and detained him.

“We are treating this as a terrorist incident,” Richard Walton, who leads the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said in a statement.

Police were called on Saturday evening to reports of a number of people stabbed at the station and a man threatening other people with a knife. One man was seriously injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said.

London’s Evening Standard newspaper said the attacker had screamed “this is for Syria”. A police spokesman declined to comment on the report about Syria. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)