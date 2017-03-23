FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US source says London attacker associated with those interested in jihadist groups
March 23, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 5 months ago

US source says London attacker associated with those interested in jihadist groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - A U.S government source said on Thursday the man who killed three people near the British parliament had associates with an interest in joining jihadist groups abroad.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was no evidence that Khalid Masood, who was named by police as Wednesday's attacker, travelled abroad to associate with jihadist groups.

"The people he was hanging out with did include people suspected of having an interest in travelling to join jihadi groups overseas but the attacker himself never did so," the source said. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)

