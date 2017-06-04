FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks-PM
June 4, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 2 months ago

Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Two Australians were directly affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

One of the victims was confirmed to be in hospital, while Australian authorities were working to determine the status of the second person, Turnbull told at a news conference on Sunday.

The Australian government has advised its citizens in the UK to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market areas where militants killed at least six people and wounded more than 30.

"This attack is yet another cruel example of the new reality in which we live, the ever-present threat of murderous Islamist terrorists, intent to harm our communities, our way of life and the freedoms we hold dear," Turnbull said. (Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Kim Coghill)

