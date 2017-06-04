FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Canadian national among those killed in London attack - PM Trudeau
June 4, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

One Canadian national among those killed in London attack - PM Trudeau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - A Canadian national is among the seven people who were killed by three attackers who drove a van at pedestrians and stabbed others in the London Bridge area of London, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

"Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," Trudeau said in a statement. (Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon,; Editing by Alistair Smout)

