Four men to face anti-terrorism charges over alleged attacks in UK

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Four men have been charged under anti-terrorism legislation with preparing to launch attacks in Britain and swearing an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, police said on Friday.

The four, who were arrested over the past two weeks, are also charged with obtaining a handgun and conducting reconnaissance of Shepherd’s Bush police station in West London and the nearby White City reservist army barracks.

A fifth man has been charged with firearms offences. All five were due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Friday. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)