FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's most high-profile Islamist cleric charged with IS support
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 5, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's most high-profile Islamist cleric charged with IS support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Anjem Choudary, Britain’s most high-profile Islamist preacher, well-known globally for praising the men responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, was charged on Wednesday with inviting support for Islamic State (IS).

Choudary, 48, was accused of using lectures which were published online for encouraging support for the banned organisation, which has seized swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq.

“Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, we have today authorised charges against Anjem Choudary and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman,” said Sue Hemming, Head of Special Crime and Counter Terrorism at the Crown Prosecution Service.

“It is alleged that Anjem Choudary and Mohammed Rahman invited support for (IS) in individual lectures which were subsequently published online.”

The two men are due to appear later on Wednesday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.