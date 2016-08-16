FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Radical UK Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary guilty of inviting support for IS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Radical UK Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary guilty of inviting support for IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Anjem Choudary, Britain's most high-profile Islamist preacher whose followers have been linked to numerous militant plots across the world, has been found guilty of inviting support Islamic State.

Choudary, 49, and his close associate Mizanur Rahman, 33, were convicted at London's Old Bailey court of using online lectures and messages to encourage backing for the banned group which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Prosecutors said that in postings on social media, Choudary and Rahman had sought to validate the self-proclaimed "caliphate" declared by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and that Muslims had an obligation to obey or provide support to him.

Both men, who had denied the terrorism charges and claimed the case was politcally motivated, were found guilty last month, but their convictions could not be reported until Tuesday for legal reasons. They are due to be sentenced in September. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.