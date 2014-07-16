Hard to justify Britain's emergency law on data collection- UN's Pillay

GENEVA, July 16 (Reuters) - Emergency data collection laws being rushed through the British parliament will not address a key concern raised by the European Court of Justice and should be the subject of a public debate, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

“To me it’s difficult to see how the UK can now justify rushing through wide-reaching emergency legislation which may not fully address the concerns raised by the court, at time when there are proceedings ongoing by the UK’s own investigative powers tribunal on these very issues,” Navi Pillay said.

The court found that a European data retention directive violated the charter of fundamental rights of the European Union because it failed to impose strict limits on such data collection and retention, Pillay said.