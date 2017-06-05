FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK trying to establish if London attackers had support-police chief
June 5, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 months ago

UK trying to establish if London attackers had support-police chief

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge are working to establish whether the militants were supported by anyone else, the head of the city's police force said on Monday.

"A very high priority for us obviously is to try to understand whether they were working with anyone else, whether anybody else was involved in the planning of this attack and to find out the background to it," London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick told BBC TV.

"We've carried out searches in a variety of places in east London and we've seized a huge amount of forensic material, so we're working very quickly."

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

