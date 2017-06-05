FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 5:44 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-France says two citizens missing since London attack

1 Min Read

(Adds quote on Brexit)

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Two French citizens have been missing since Saturday night's attack in London, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday during a visit to the French embassy in the British capital.

Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are in a serious condition. The four others suffered less serious injuries and two of them are not in hospital anymore, he told reporters.

Le Drian said cooperation between France and Britain on security issues was strong and would not suffer from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The relationship between our intelligence services is exemplary, there is no reason that this would change," he said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander, Richard Lough, Myriam Rivet in Paris; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

