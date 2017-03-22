Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
(Corrects paragraph two to say western France, not southern France)
PARIS, March 22 Three French schoolchildren were hurt in the attack near London's parliament on Wednesday, French officials said.
The three were students aged around 15 or 16 of the Concarneau Lycee in Brittany, western France, according to a report in Le Telegramme regional newspaper.
Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve confirmed on Twitter that the three were schoolchildren.
The report in Le Telegramme cited a fellow students who was at the scene of what British police have described as a terrorist incident, saying the three were hit by a car that was involved whilst walking on Westminister Bridge.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.