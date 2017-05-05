(Adds details)
LONDON May 5 London's Heathrow airport briefly
suspended departures from one of its terminals on Friday due to
what police said was a report of a luggage X-ray having found a
suspicious item.
An airport spokeswoman said the suspension at terminal 3 had
been caused by "a security issue" but did not elaborate.
"We are working with Heathrow terminal 3 after a report of a
suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage," London's
Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Heathrow, which has five main terminals, is one of the
world's busiest airports and terminal 3 mainly services
long-haul flights, although it also offers some European
destinations.
"Departures were suspended for a short time from terminal 3
due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers
whose journeys are affected," the airport spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; editing by
Stephen Addison)