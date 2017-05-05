LONDON May 5 British police are investigating a report of a suspicious item detected during a baggage check at London's Heathrow airport, which led to one of its terminals being briefly closed.

"We are working with Heathrow Terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports and the affected terminal mainly services long-haul flights, although it also offers some European destinations. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)