LONDON May 5 British police are investigating a
report of a suspicious item detected during a baggage check at
London's Heathrow airport, which led to one of its terminals
being briefly closed.
"We are working with Heathrow Terminal 3 after a report of a
suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage," London's
Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports and the
affected terminal mainly services long-haul flights, although it
also offers some European destinations.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing
by Stephen Addison)