#Corrections News
May 12, 2017 / 6:31 PM / 3 months ago

REFILE-PM May says British hospitals not deliberately targeted in cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in last par)

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said that British hospitals had not been deliberately targeted in a cyber attack on Friday that had encompassed a number of different countries.

"This was not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organisations have been affected," May said.

"We're aware that a number of NHS (National Health Service) organisations have reported that they've suffered from a ransomware attack," May said. "We're not aware of any evidence that patient data has been compromised." (Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)

