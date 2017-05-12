FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK health minister being briefed on cyber attack, PM also aware -spokesman
May 12, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 3 months ago

UK health minister being briefed on cyber attack, PM also aware -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British health minister Jeremy Hunt was being briefed by cyber security officials and Prime Minister Theresa May was being kept informed, a spokesman for May's office said after a nationwide cyber attack crippled some health service computer systems.

"Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt is being briefed by the National Cyber Security Centre and the prime minister is being kept briefed on the whole situation as well," the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

