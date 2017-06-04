FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Germany stands at Britain's side after London attack
June 4, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Merkel says Germany stands at Britain's side after London attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was saddened and dismayed by the attack in London on Saturday in which at least six people were killed, and that Germany stood by Britain's side in the fight against terrorism.

"Today, we are united across all borders in horror and sadness, but equally in determination," Merkel said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"I stress for Germany: in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we stand firmly and decisively at Britain's side."

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans

