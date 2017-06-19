* Imam protects suspect from incensed crowd after attack
* Witnesses said intervention potentially saved his life
* Appealed for restraint during Ramadan
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 19 An imam intervened to stop local
residents from beating a man accused of driving into people on
Monday outside a London mosque after Ramadan prayers, and one
official said "his bravery and courage" potentially saved the
man's life.
The suspect was yanked from the cab of his van by a furious
crowd as he sought to reverse and escape after injuring 10
people in what police said was a deliberate attack on Muslims
that was being treated as terrorism.
The man was being held down, beaten and kicked when Muslim
cleric Mohammed Mahmoud stepped in to plead with people just to
restrain him until police arrived.
"We found that a group of people quickly started to collect
around him, around the assailant and some tried to hit him
either with kicks or punches. By God's grace we managed to
surround him and to protect him from any harm," Mahmoud said.
"We managed to extinguish any flames of anger or mob rule
that might have taken charge," he told reporters, adding he was
acting with "a group of mature brothers".
The suspect had been shouting earlier "I've done my bit",
aid Toufik Kacimi, the chief executive of the nearby Muslim
Welfare House community centre, who praised the imam's courage.
"(The imam's) bravery and courage helped calm the immediate
situation after the incident and prevented further injuries and
potential loss of life," he said.
If confirmed by authorities as terrorism, this would be the
fourth such attack in Britain since March and the third to
involve a vehicle driven at pedestrians.
The suspect was described by police as a 48-year-old white
man, who was taken into custody.
"I've just seen sheer pandemonium. People on the floor
screaming. People bleeding. I've seen the guy being held on the
floor," Ibn Oman told Reuters at the scene. "(The Imam) did the
right thing. He had to stop people."
The London mayor praised the imam's actions.
"PLEASE STEP BACK"
Mahmoud called on the incensed worshippers not to commit a
sin during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
"The imam came from the mosque and he said, ‘Listen we are
fasting, this is Ramadan, we are not supposed to do these kinds
of things so please step back,’" said Mohammed, a 29-year-old
cafe owner who was one of three men who held the suspect down,
The Guardian newspaper reported.
"For that reason this guy is still alive today," he added.
"He tried to run away but we brought him down. He would've
died because so many people were punching him," an eyewitness
who gave his name as Abdul told The Independent.
There were more angry scenes as police arrived and protected
the accused man as he was put into a police vehicle. The van had
hit people assisting an elderly man who had collapsed, and who
later died. It was not clear if he died because of the attack,
The attack comes just over two weeks after three Islamist
militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed
people at nearby restaurants and bars, killing eight. Since then
incidents of hate crime have risen, police say.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Estelle Shirbon and Michael
Holden; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Peter
Millership)