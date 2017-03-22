One dead, "catastrophic" injuries after UK parliament attack -PA

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - One woman has died and other people are being treated for "catastrophic" injuries after an attack near parliament on Wednesday, British news agency Press Association reported, citing a junior doctor at a central London hospital.

Reuters reporters inside parliament heard loud bangs and shortly afterwards a Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge, next to parliament, in what police said they are treating as a terrorist incident. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)