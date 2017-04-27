FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man detained after Westminster incident was known to UK spy agency - security source
April 27, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 4 months ago

Man detained after Westminster incident was known to UK spy agency - security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The London man detained by armed police in Westminster was known to counter-terrorism officers and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 before his arrest, a Western security source told Reuters.

The 27-year-old man was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone's throw from the UK parliament building and May's Downing Street office, during a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation, London police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

