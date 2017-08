LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party suspended its national election campaign until Sunday evening following an attack in London which killed six people, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

“The Labour Party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury," Corbyn said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)