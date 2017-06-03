FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Witness in London Bridge incident says saw white van veering into people

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds witness quote)

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - A white van veered into people who were walking on London Bridge on Saturday evening and knocked over several people, witnesses who saw the incident told Reuters.

"We were walking on the bridge and the van went up onto where people were walking," said the witness who did not want to give his name. "We saw a few being knocked over."

The witness said some were hit from behind.

"They didn't even see it climbing on the pavement," said the witness. "The police came pretty quickly."

Another witness said he was taking some pictures on the bridge when he heard a noise.

"We heard a noise. A bit of a pop, a bit of a bang," said the second witness. "We heard people screaming."

The van "came close to us. It missed me and my friends," the witness said, adding that he saw one woman who was hit by the van.

Witnesses told the BBC they saw a separate incident at the nearby Borough Market where several men were stabbed. (Reporting by Zandile Shabalala and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle and Ralph Boulton)

