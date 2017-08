LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Witnesses reported hearing a huge bang at a music venue in northern England where U.S. pop star Ariana Grande was giving a concert, Sky News said on Monday.

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports. Police said they had responded to an incident at the venue but gave no more details. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)