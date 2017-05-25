FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK stops sharing information on Manchester attack with United States after leaks - BBC
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 3 months ago

UK stops sharing information on Manchester attack with United States after leaks - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British police have stopped sharing information about a suicide bombing in Manchester with U.S. authorities following leaks of details of the investigation that has angered the government, the BBC said on Thursday

The British government and police force have criticised the leaks which they say could undermine their investigation into the killing of 22 people at a concert on Monday.

The BBC did not give a source for its report. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

