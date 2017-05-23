French President to hold call with UK Prime Minister after Manchester attack

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the Manchester attack, Macron's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The President of the Republic will pursue with the government, and with British forces, the fight against terrorism," said the statement.

"Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone call with Theresa May and will be kept informed in real time on developments in the inquiry," added the statement, which also expressed France's compassion and solidarity with Britain. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)