3 months ago
British PM to cut short G7 programme after Manchester attack
#Industrials
May 24, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

British PM to cut short G7 programme after Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to cut short her visit to the G7 meeting in Sicily after the terror threat level was raised in Britain to critical following a suicide bombing in Manchester, a senior government official said.

May was due to stay at the meeting of the world's leading industrialised nations until the end of the programme on Saturday, but now plans to leave after the first day.

"Based on the fact that we have a threat level which is currently critical and the ongoing situation here, the PM currently plans a shortened programme at the G7 so she is likely to return on Friday evening," the official said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

