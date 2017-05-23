FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hammond cuts short Brussels trip after Manchester attack
May 23, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 5 months ago

Britain's Hammond cuts short Brussels trip after Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would return to London from Brussels earlier than planned after an attack in Manchester killed 22 people and injured 59 late on Monday.

Hammond said he would return to London straight after a meeting of European finance ministers on Tuesday morning.

The British government’s emergency security committee was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the attack at a concert staged by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Police said the device was detonated by a male suicide bomber.

Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Kate Holton

