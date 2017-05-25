British PM May to challenge Trump over intelligence leaks as police hunt bomb-maker

* May to raise concerns with Trump over U.S. leaks

* New York Times publishes photographs of bomb scene

* Police hunt attack network, seek bomb-maker

* Police make two more arrests, total of 8 in custody

* BBC says UK stops sharing intelligence with U.S.

By Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, May 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

After the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, police are hunting for accomplices whom they suspect helped Salman Abedi build the bomb that killed 22 people on Monday in a crowded concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester.

But British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media which made public details about the British investigation.

May will raise concerns over the leaks when she meets U.S. President Trump at a NATO meeting on Thursday, the BBC reported.

The New York Times published detailed pictures of the crime scene, including the remains of the suspected bomb and the rucksack worn by the suicide bomber.

The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing with the United States, due to anger over the detailed disclosures. A spokeswoman for PM May declined to comment on the reports.

British police have arrested two more men in connection with the Manchester attack, taking the number of people in custody to eight, Greater Manchester police said.

Britain views the United States as its most important defence and security ally, and the two countries also share intelligence as part of the "Five Eyes" network which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

After Trump defended his decision to discuss intelligence with the Russians during a White House meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May said last week that Britain would continue to share intelligence with the United States. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Catherine Evans)