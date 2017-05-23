FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police say 22, including children, killed in suicide attack at concert
May 23, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

British police say 22, including children, killed in suicide attack at concert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, May 23 (Reuters) - British police said 22 people including some children were killed in a suicide attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday.

"We believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.

"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity." (Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

