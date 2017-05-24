FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police say military to guard key London sites
May 24, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 3 months ago

British police say military to guard key London sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British police said they had increased the number of officers on the streets in London and would deploy the military to guard key sites including Buckingham Palace and Downing Street following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the threat level was now considered "critical", meaning an attack may be imminent, and said soldiers would be deployed to prevent further attacks.

"The military will be working under the Metropolitan Police Service command structure to provide static armed guarding at key locations," the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Embassies and the Palace of Westminster. This will free up armed officers to carry out patrols." (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

