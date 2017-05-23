FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's MI5 says revolted by Manchester attack
May 23, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's MI5 says revolted by Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 said on Tuesday it was revolted by a suicide bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

"Everyone at MI5 is revolted by the disgusting terrorist attack in Manchester last night," Director General Andrew Parker said in a statement on MI5's website.

"We remain relentlessly focussed, in numerous current operations, on doing all we can to combat the scourge of terrorism and keep the country safe," he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

