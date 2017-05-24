Muslim man, Jewish woman pray together at tribute to Manchester attack victims

MANCHESTER, May 24 (Reuters) - A Muslim man comforted an elderly Jewish women and the pair prayed together at a floral tribute in the centre of Manchester in a symbol of the city's unity following a suicide bomb attack which killed at least 22 people.

Sadiq Patel came and comforted Renee Rachel Black, who was visibly upset, and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, where a vigil was held on Tuesday for victims of Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

He then helped her away, linking arms with her and carrying her chair in his other hand.

Tuesday's vigil brought together representatives of Manchester's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh communities in a show of defiance and unity. (Reporting by Darren Staples; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)