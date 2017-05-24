FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray together at tribute to Manchester attack victims
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 3 months ago

Muslim man, Jewish woman pray together at tribute to Manchester attack victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, May 24 (Reuters) - A Muslim man comforted an elderly Jewish women and the pair prayed together at a floral tribute in the centre of Manchester in a symbol of the city's unity following a suicide bomb attack which killed at least 22 people.

Sadiq Patel came and comforted Renee Rachel Black, who was visibly upset, and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, where a vigil was held on Tuesday for victims of Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

He then helped her away, linking arms with her and carrying her chair in his other hand.

Tuesday's vigil brought together representatives of Manchester's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh communities in a show of defiance and unity. (Reporting by Darren Staples; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.