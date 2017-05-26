UK police say "large part of network" behind Manchester attack arrested - Sky News

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said on Friday that a "large part of the network" behind the Manchester suicide bomber had been arrested but more arrests were likely, Sky News reported.

Rowley said "immense" progress had been made into the investigation into Salman Abedi who killed 22 at a concert in Manchester on Monday but there were still important lines to follow, Sky reported.

Currently eight people are being held by police following the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)