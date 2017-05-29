FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police seek information about Manchester attacker's suitcase
May 29, 2017

UK police seek information about Manchester attacker's suitcase

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - British police released a picture of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on Monday that showed him wheeling a blue suitcase on the day of the suicide attack last week, asking the public to come forward with information as their investigation continues.

Abedi killed 22 people in a suicide bombing at a concert by U.S singer Ariana Grande last Monday, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

"We continue to track the final movements of Salman Abedi and are particularly interested in his whereabouts between 18 and 22 May 2017," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement.

"We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May. I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Larry King)

