3 months ago
At least 10 believed dead after Manchester blast - BBC
May 23, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 3 months ago

At least 10 believed dead after Manchester blast - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

"Senior national counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London. Early estimates put fatalities at Manchester Arena in double figures," a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News reported shortly before that local police were treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident. (Writing by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

