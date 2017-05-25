FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK army, police responding to a call at a college in Manchester
May 25, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK army, police responding to a call at a college in Manchester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, quote)

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British army bomb disposal experts and police have arrived at a college in Manchester, police said.

It was not immediately clear what they were responding to.

"Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."

Trafford is a borough of Greater Manchester to the south of the city centre. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

