3 months ago
UK PM May says to tell Trump shared intelligence must remain secure -PA
May 25, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

UK PM May says to tell Trump shared intelligence must remain secure -PA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would "make clear" to U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between the two countries must remain secure, the Press Association reported.

British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media about intelligence on a suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday. Police fear the leaks could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)

