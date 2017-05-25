FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 3 months ago

Bomb disposal team used to search Wigan house in UK bomb investigation-BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing have brought in a bomb disposal team to search a property in nearby Wigan after a man was arrested in the town, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Television footage showed a large bomb disposal van in a street in Wigan that was cordoned off by police tape. Police declined to comment.

British police said earlier on Thursday that they had raided a house in Wigan which was being searched in connection with Monday's bombing which killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

The police said on Wednesday they had arrested one man from the town in connection with the Manchester investigation.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

