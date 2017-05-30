CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-British police search address in Wigan after Manchester attacks

(Corrects after police clarify name of road is Springfield Street not Springfield Gardens)

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they were searching an address in Wigan near Manchester in connection with a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 at a pop concert last week.

Wigantoday, the website of local newspaper Wigan Post, posted a video of a bomb disposal van arriving at a property in Wigan, which is approximately 17 miles west of Manchester.

"We are currently searching a property in Springfield Street in Wigan in relation to last Monday's attack on Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"There is a cordon in place and we are asking people to avoid the area." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)