3 months ago
UK police say potentially suspicious items found in Manchester hunt
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
May 25, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 3 months ago

UK police say potentially suspicious items found in Manchester hunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing said on Thursday they had found potentially suspicious items at an address in the nearby town of Wigan and had evacuated houses in the area as a precaution.

The police raided the property earlier on Thursday after they arrested a man in the town on Wednesday in connection with the attack with killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

They said later on Thursday that the discovery of potentially suspicious items had led them to bring in bomb disposal experts to make an assessment and to put a large cordon in place. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

