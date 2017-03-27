FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
London attacker interested in jihad but no evidence of IS link - police
March 27, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 5 months ago

London attacker interested in jihad but no evidence of IS link - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British police said on Monday they had found no evidence that Khalid Masood, who killed four people in an attack on Britain's parliament last week, had any association with Islamic State or Al Qaeda, but he was clearly interested in jihad.

Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for UK counter-terrorism policing, also said there was no evidence that Masood had been radicalised in prison in 2003 and it was pure speculation to suggest that had happened.

“His attack method appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks, and echo the rhetoric of IS leaders in terms of methodology and attacking police and civilians, but at this stage I have no evidence he discussed this with others," Basu said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

