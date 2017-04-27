FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May informed of Westminster incident - spokeswoman
April 27, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 4 months ago

UK PM May informed of Westminster incident - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will be kept updated about an incident in which a knife-carrying man was arrested on terrorism charges close to parliament, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"It is an ongoing police operation and we are monitoring it. The prime minister has, as you would expect, been informed by officials and she will be updated as usual for incidents like this," the spokeswoman said at a regular media briefing.

May was not at her nearby residence of 10 Downing Street at the time of the incident, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by David Milliken, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

