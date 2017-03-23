LONDON, March 23 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday terrorism would not prevail as she rallied the country to carry on with its everyday business and stick to British values in response to an attack on parliament.

"At this time it is so important that we show that it is our values that will prevail, that the terrorists will not win, that we will go about our lives showing that unity of purpose and the values that we share as one nation going forward and ensuring that the terrorists will be defeated," she told parliament.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)