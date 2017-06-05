FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
U.S.
North Korea
Breakingviews
June 5, 2017 / 5:44 PM / in 2 months

London police investigating unattended object in central London

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Police said they had closed a street in central London on Monday while they investigate an unattended object.

Members of the public posted pictures on Twitter of a police cordon at Jermyn Street, and said nearby offices and businesses had been evacuated.

"We're currently investigating an unattended object on Babmaes St," Westminster Police said on Twitter. "Jermyn Street is closed at this time."

It comes after Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months on Saturday, when three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before running into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed people indiscriminately. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Andy Bruce)

