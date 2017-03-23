FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police investigating suspect package amid reports of controlled explosion
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 23, 2017

British police investigating suspect package amid reports of controlled explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British police were investigating a suspicious package found near Westminster on Thursday evening and some media reported officers had carried out a controlled explosion.

A spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a suspicious package found on a road just up from where a man killed three people in an attack near parliament on Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on a report carried by Sky News and others that police had carried out a controlled explosion on the package. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

