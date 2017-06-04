FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Police raid flat of one of London Bridge attackers - Sky News
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Police raid flat of one of London Bridge attackers - Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reported link to attacker, description)

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Police raided a building in east London that was the home address of one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Police said they were looking into media reports linking the raid to a Saturday night attack in which three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers nearby. Police did not confirm the two incidents were related.

Sky News also reported that four men and one woman had been detained during the raid in Barking, east London, which was launched at 0700 by armed police.

A Reuters witness described a heavy police presence and a cordon around a block of flats as residents of other flats in the building looked out from their windows onto the scene. An eyewitness to the raid told Sky he heard several bangs during the operation and was later told they were controlled explosions used to gain access to the building. (Reporting by Hannah McKay and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.