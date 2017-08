LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British police were searching an address in East Ham, a neighbourhood in east London, a Reuters photographer said on Sunday, describing a cordon outside the building and a large police presence.

Police earlier arrested 12 people in the nearby area of Barking in relation to an attack in central London on Saturday night which killed seven people. (Reporting by Hannah McKay; writing by William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon)