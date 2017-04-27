FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
British police holding a man after incident in Westminster -Reuters witnesses
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 4 months ago

British police holding a man after incident in Westminster -Reuters witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British police were holding a bearded man carrying a backpack near the scene of an incident close to Britain's finance ministry and Prime Minister Theresa May's official residence, Reuters witnesses said.

London police earlier said there had been no injuries and that one man had been arrested after the incident, and a BBC reporter said that two knives were visible on the ground.

A spokeswoman for May said that she was not at her Downing Street residence at the time of the incident on Whitehall, a major street near Britain's parliament where several government ministries are located.

A Reuters photograph showed the man being held was bearded, dressed in black, appeared to have a white bandage wrapped around his right hand and was in handcuffs. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Toby Melville, writing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.