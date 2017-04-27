British police holding a man after incident in Westminster -Reuters witnesses

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British police were holding a bearded man carrying a backpack near the scene of an incident close to Britain's finance ministry and Prime Minister Theresa May's official residence, Reuters witnesses said.

London police earlier said there had been no injuries and that one man had been arrested after the incident, and a BBC reporter said that two knives were visible on the ground.

A spokeswoman for May said that she was not at her Downing Street residence at the time of the incident on Whitehall, a major street near Britain's parliament where several government ministries are located.

A Reuters photograph showed the man being held was bearded, dressed in black, appeared to have a white bandage wrapped around his right hand and was in handcuffs. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Toby Melville, writing by David Milliken)