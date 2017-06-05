FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recent UK attacks have "domestic centre of gravity" - London police chief
June 5, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in 2 months

Recent UK attacks have "domestic centre of gravity" - London police chief

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The three attacks carried out by Islamist militants in Britain in the last three months have been largely domestic plots and the majority of the threat facing the country is not directed from overseas, London's police chief said on Monday.

"All the recent attacks I think have a primarily domestic centre of gravity," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC radio.

"There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly international dimensions. We will always be looking to see if anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not appear to be directed from overseas."

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

