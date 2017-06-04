FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Eight police fired 50 bullets to stop London attackers - police chief
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 2 months ago

Eight police fired 50 bullets to stop London attackers - police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Eight police officers fired an unprecedented number of bullets to stop three attackers in London who appeared to be suicide bombers wearing explosive vests, Britain's counter-terrorism police chief said on Sunday.

The three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge then ran into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people. Seven died and 48 were taken to hospital.

"Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons ... Our initial assesment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. The three attackers were shot dead," Rowley said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

